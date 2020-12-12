Surprising Celebrity Friendships

“Adam Levine and Jonah Hill — I found out Jonah’s brother Jordan was Maroon 5’s manager. So, the families are close, but man, this one never stops surprising me. Jonah even officiated Adam’s wedding!” —sambro777

Their backstory: Levine and Hill grew up together in Los Angeles, and have remained close to this day. In 2016, Hill appeared on The Howard Stern Show and described what it was like to officiate his childhood BFF’s wedding. He said: “The joke I wrote was like, ‘Adam and I grew up together. It’s so nice to see all the people we grew up skateboarding with ― like Stevie Nicks and Robert Downey Jr..’ I was giving him shit because he had really famous people at his wedding.”