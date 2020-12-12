Steve Nash not concerned about Kyrie’s media attitude

If members of the media were hoping to get an assist from Steve Nash on getting Kyrie Irving to talk to them, it sounds like they’re going to be disappointed.

The Brooklyn Nets coach praised Irving on Saturday, adding that he hadn’t discussed the guard’s controversial Instagram post with him.

“I haven’t addressed it with him thus far,” Nash said, via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “He’s been unbelievable in camp. He’s been playing at an extremely high level. He’s been a leader.”

Nash added that he’d be happy to have that discussion if Irving wanted to, but that has not happened.

Irving has made his thoughts on the media quite clear. Even a Nash intervention might not do any good. It doesn’t sound like the first-year head coach is planning anything like that anyway.