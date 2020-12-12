Stella McCartney Calls Taylor Swift’s Request Over ‘Evermore’ Styling ‘A Precious Gift’

Instagram/WENN/Joe

Through a post on social media, the fashion designer admits she has been asked to design the ‘Cardigan’ singer’s wardrobe for the cover shoot for her second surprise album of 2020.

Fashion designer Stella McCartney feels “incredibly special” to have been asked to design Taylor Swift‘s wardrobe for the cover shoot for her new album, “Evermore”.

The stars are close friends and McCartney was honoured to have been approached by Swift to collaborate on her secret project, which dropped on Friday (December 11), just hours after the pop superstar announced the album.

“Evermore” is Swift’s second surprise release of 2020, following the launch of “Folklore” in July, and McCartney was tapped to help reflect the ethereal vibe for the music’s accompanying artwork.

“Stella is so creative,” the singer gushed to fans as she took part in a YouTube question and answer session leading up to the premiere of her “Willow” video on Thursday night.

“I told her I had a secret project and she designed clothes that were exactly what I imagined. I drove to her office, picked them up and took them into the woods!!”

McCartney admits the design process for the custom clothing, which includes a single-breasted checked coat, and a faux shearling-lined denim jacket, was fairly straightforward, because she is so familiar with Swift’s style.

“When a friend comes to you, explaining she needs help styling and finding pieces to reflect her new secret project, it’s a precious gift,” the Brit wrote on Instagram. “Creating the collection was effortless – a rare moment full of warmth and ease, at a time when friendship is more important than ever.”

“Knowing someone well makes creating something for them easier,” she added. “With Taylor, everything happened so naturally; the pieces I made reflected the effortless emotionality of her album. Complementing a friend’s creation is rare and precious and feels incredibly special.”

“Evermore” wasn’t Swift’s first fashion endeavour with McCartney – they worked together last year (19) on a clothing line inspired by the pop artist’s music.