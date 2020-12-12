Snowden and human rights advocates talk internet surveillance in the era of BLM By Cointelegraph

Snowden and human rights advocates talk internet surveillance in the era of BLM
On Friday, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden led a panel discussion as part of a fundraiser for the Tor Project.
Joining Snowden were three experts in internet privacy and human rights. The four focused on global protests over the past year, whether they were in Minsk or Portland.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.