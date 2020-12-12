‘Smartest people in the room buying the Bitcoin quietly’ By Cointelegraph

Tyler Winklevoss: ‘Smartest people in the room buying the Bitcoin quietly’
Throughout 2020, more than a handful of traditional financial giants have picked up stacks of (BTC), including the likes of billionaire Paul Tudor Jones and business intelligence firm MicroStrategy. These investments are part of a flow of big money entrances into BTC, Gemini crypto exchange co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss recently said.
“This is the most sophisticated investors, the smartest people in the room, buying the Bitcoin quietly, so it’s not a FOMO [fear of missing out] thing,” Tyler said in a interview, published on Friday. Major institutions are here for this go-round, as opposed to Bitcoin’s retail-led bull run in 2017, Tyler explained.
