‘Smartest people in the room buying the Bitcoin quietly’ By Cointelegraph

“This is the most sophisticated investors, the smartest people in the room, buying the Bitcoin quietly, so it’s not a FOMO [fear of missing out] thing,” Tyler said in a interview, published on Friday. Major institutions are here for this go-round, as opposed to Bitcoin’s retail-led bull run in 2017, Tyler explained.

Throughout 2020, more than a handful of traditional financial giants have picked up stacks of (BTC), including the likes of billionaire Paul Tudor Jones and business intelligence firm MicroStrategy. These investments are part of a flow of big money entrances into BTC, Gemini crypto exchange co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss recently said.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.