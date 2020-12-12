Six injured after car hit protesters at Manhattan protest

Several people were injured when a car collided with a street protest in downtown Manhattan on Friday, the New York City Police Department said.

The protest march was passing through the intersection of 39th Street and Third Avenue around 4 p.m. EST when the car passed, said Tom Ella, who was there documenting the rally.

The New York Fire Department said six people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Police and fire officials said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said the driver, a woman, was detained near the area. They arrested her and interrogated her. It was unclear whether he would face charges.

In video captured by Ella showing the movements of the car, a small group of protesters could be seen gathering around the car on 39th Street as it slowly approached the intersection with Third Avenue, with one person apparently leaning over the side. front of the vehicle.

The car suddenly sped up, knocking over both the people blocking it and the people in the intersection.

“‘Suddenly you hear the roar of the engine, you see them speed up,’ ‘Ella said.’

A participant in the protest, Sofia Vickerman, from Denver, Colorado, said that when the car hit the crowd, it threw people and a bicycle into the air.

“I hear people yelling up front, I look behind me, the woman is pushing her way,” he said. “I see bodies flying.”

He said the march had started in Times Square and was intended to draw attention to an ongoing hunger strike by immigrants detained in a New Jersey jail.