Shaq Thirsty Comment On Meg Thee Stallion Live Stream

Bradley Lamb
2

Well, the other day Meg did an Instagram live stream the same day she dropped this gorgeous, all-natural selfie:

And in the comments, Shaq left this thirsty comment:

LMAO, Shareef’s face says it all:

People were all collectively like, “OMG.”

“He thought he was on his burner account,” one person joked.

But everyone wanted one thing — a follow-up reaction vid with Shaq:

Meg has not responded to the thirst, but we will update you if she does 👀👀.

