Shaq Thirsty Comment On Meg Thee Stallion Live Stream

Well, the other day Meg did an Instagram live stream the same day she dropped this gorgeous, all-natural selfie:
And in the comments, Shaq left this thirsty comment:
LMAO, Shareef’s face says it all:
People were all collectively like, “OMG.”
“He thought he was on his burner account,” one person joked.
But everyone wanted one thing — a follow-up reaction vid with Shaq:
Meg has not responded to the thirst, but we will update you if she does 👀👀.
