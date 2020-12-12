Samsung: Samsung launches smartphone rental programme in Germany – Latest News

Samsung has unveiled a smartphone rental programme in Germany in partnership with Grover.

Under the scheme, one can rent a Galaxy device for 1/3/6/12 months. Samsung customers, who may want to take advantage of the new rental service, can choose a Galaxy S20 model from the official Samsung store and select the rental option, reports SamMobile.

The potential customers will then be redirected to Grover where they can decide to rent the phone for any of the above mentioned periods.

Grover enables people to subscribe to tech products monthly instead of buying them.

The Galaxy S20 FE with 128GB of storage can be acquired for 59.90/49.90/39.90 or 29.90 euros a month, depending on the duration. The longer the rental period, lower the monthly fee.

The standard Galaxy S20 can be rented for 99.90/69.90/59.90/49.90 euros, whereas the Galaxy S20+ is available for 109.90/74.90/64.90/54.90 euros.

The top-tier Galaxy S20 Ultra model would set you back 119.90 euros for a month of rental, or 99.90/79.90/69.90 euros for 3/6/12 months, respectively.

The rental service is seemingly limited to Germany for the time being and as yet there’s no indication as to when – or if – it might be launched in other markets.

