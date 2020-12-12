Salesforce's acquisition of Slack is emblematic of a long-standing trend of defensive acquisitions by Big Tech and speaks to the impact of weak antitrust laws (Liz O'Sullivan/Fast Company)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
9


Liz O’Sullivan / Fast Company:

Salesforce’s acquisition of Slack is emblematic of a long-standing trend of defensive acquisitions by Big Tech and speaks to the impact of weak antitrust laws  —  Slack wanted to stay independent.  But in a landscape dominated by tech giants, that proved impossible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR