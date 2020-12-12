Russian officials must disclose their crypto holdings by June 2021 By Cointelegraph

Russian officials must disclose their crypto holdings by June 2021
Russia is the latest country to officially require its government officials to report their cryptocurrency holdings.
President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree obliging Russian officials to disclose their crypto investments by June 30, 2021, local news agency TASS reported on Dec. 10.
