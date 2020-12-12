REPORT: Trump Plans To Pardon Lil Wayne … Escape 10 Yrs In Fed Prison!

Lil Wayne plead guilty to federal charges involving a firearm and now the stage is set, has learned for the president to pardon the self-proclaimed “Greatest Rapper Alive.”

Lil Wayne and his attorneys have been petitioning behind the scenes for the President to pardon him, and now it looks like it’s finally going to happen.

One report claims that Wayne supported the president during the election, in hopes to get a pardon.

The report published, “Wayne and his legal team initially plead not guilty, now they are pleading guilty without a deal in place with prosecutors. They must be aiming for a pardon.”

RAPPER Lil Wayne IS AGAINST Black Lives Matter & PRO Donald Trump

Lil Wayne entered a guilty plea in his federal court case for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He’s facing up to 10 years in prison if the president doesn’t pardon him.

He was arrested on December 23 at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport December 23, 2019. .

At the time of arrest, Lil Wayne was searched following an anonymous tip. He was a passenger on a private plane that made a stop in Florida on its way to California. During his interview with police, Wayne told them that he had the gun in his bag. Police then got a search warrant and found a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun. It was loaded with six rounds of ammunition. They also reportedly found personal use amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, and oxycodone in the same bag.

He was officially charged last month, November 17.

His attorney Howard Srebnick said at that time that, “Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it, or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.”