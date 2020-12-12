Ranveer Singh calls Karisma Kapoor Queen, while Varun Dhawan calls her Iconic

Remakes in Bollywood always gets everyone excited and no wonder the latest film which has become the talk of the town is Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 helmed by David Dhawan. The film is the remake of the 1995 Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No 1 directed by David Dhawan himself.



Recently the makers launched the reprised version of the song – Hussn Hai Suhana. The song sees Varun and Sara romancing each other in some stylish sets and even reprising the iconic step done by Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in the original. No wonder Karisma Kapoor got nostalgic and shared a lovely post from the film which takes us way back to 1995. She shared two stills, in one we see her dancing with Govinda and in the other click we see her posing with the director and the makers. Talking about the stills Karisma said that it is her first song with Govinda and she even jokes about her blingy costume teamed with fish-net stockings.

However what caught everyone’s attention was Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan’s comment. While Varun Dhawan commented saying, ‘#iconic (fire emojis) love you lolo’. Ranveer Singh called her Queen in her comment. Well, everyone loved the masala ’90s and the decade was reigned by Karisma Kapoor and Govinda’s hit comedy films mainly helmed by David Dhawan. Ranveer Singh who’s a huge ’90s fan loves Karisma Kapoor.



