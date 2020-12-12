Rachael Rollins asked about being the next U.S. attorney for Massachusetts

Could Rachael Rollins be the next U.S. attorney for Massachusetts?

The Suffolk County district attorney says she’s been approached about the possibility.

“Yes, I have been asked with respect to whether or not I would consider being considered for the U.S. attorney position,” Rollins said when asked about the state’s top federal prosecutor toward the end of an appearance Thursday on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio.”

Rollins, who served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the office from 2007 to 2011, said she was “super humbled.”

“I am very, very happy where I am, but I will also say being asked to be an assistant United States attorney, Jim, has been described as the job of a lifetime,” she said. “People stop what they’re doing. I did. I had just joined a firm seven months prior and left after seven months to become an assistant United States attorney. So if being an assistant United States attorney is the job of a lifetime, what is being the U.S. attorney?”

Rollins, who has been advising President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team on criminal justice issues, did not say who exactly asked her about being the state’s next U.S. attorney. When pressed by GBH hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan as the show closed, the audio for Rollins’s teleconference feed appeared to cut in and out as she answered.

“Off the record — can I be off the record?” Rollins asked, after the technological issues cleared up.

“No, we’re on the air,” the two hosts replied.

A spokesperson for Rollins told Boston.com on Friday that she could not “share details of private conversations the DA has with other people” in response to a question about who asked her about the U.S. attorney position.

Biden will have the power to appoint a new U.S. attorney when he takes office in January. Currently, the position is held by Andrew Lelling, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017.

Rollins, who won her current position championing progressive criminal justice reforms, would be a stark departure from the Republican appointee. However, despite their political differences, Lelling and Rollins say they share a good working relationship.

“I have a lot of respect for Andy, and we agree on many more things than we disagree on,” she said Thursday.