R&B Singer Keri Hilson Announces Pregnant; Unveils Her Baby Bump!!

Keri Hilson is the latest R&B singer to get pregnant during the quarantine, has learned. And she’s releasing baby bump pics for her fans. No word yet on who her baby daddy is.

In the image, Keri is seen clutching a protruding baby bump. It’s quite common for celebs to keep their pregnancies a secret until the last couple of months or days. Cassie and Christina Milian announced their pregnancies this week.

Keri Hilson is best known for her successful R&B singing career, but she recently ventured into films and can be seen in TV One’s upcoming movie Don’t Waste Your Pretty. The “Energy” singer tagged Lifetime TV and Pastor T.D. Jakes and Swirl Films to her image. Jakes recently copped a deal with Lifetime for his Seven Deadly Sins movie series.

KERI SHOWS OFF HER GLOWING PERSONALITY

Some people are questioning whether Keri is real pregnant. That’s because on Thanksgiving day, Keri took some time to serve up some “yams,” and we are not talking about food. She showed off her snatched body to her IG family and there was no bump in sight.

But hat image was an old one, from a photo shoot done in 2019.

Fast-forward to December 11 and a fully clothed