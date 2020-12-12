Proud Boys leader visits White House on Christmas tour ahead of ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in DC

The leader of the controversial far-right group Proud Boys is set to visit the White House on Saturday as thousands of supporters of the president gathered in front of the Supreme Court to protest its decision not to overturn the election results.

Enrique Tarrio, who heads the movement that has been denounced as an extremist group, posted a photo of the White House on his Parler social media account.

‘Last minute invite to an undisclosed location…’ Tarrio, whose Parler user name is ‘Wartime Tarrio,’ wrote on Parler, which has emerged among many die-hard Trump supporters as a go-to alternative to Twitter.

Tarrio is seen above addressing a crowd of Trump supporters on Friday after the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit challenging the election results

Supporters of President Trump gathered in front of the Supreme Court on Saturday for a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally

A pro-Trump rallygoer holds a sign that reads ‘Thank you Jesus’ during a protest in front of the Supreme Court on Saturday

‘Wow…I’m in awe,’ Tarrio wrote on Parler. He ended the post with the hashtag #Trump2020.

White House spokesperson Judd Deere told .com on Saturday that Tarrio ‘was on a public White House Christmas tour’ and that he ‘did not have a meeting with the president nor did the White House invite him.’

Tarrio is among several thousand of the president’s supporters who have descended on Washington, DC, on Saturday to stage a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally denouncing the alleged ‘voter fraud’ that they say led to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Conservative groups that allege without evidence that Biden stole the election from Trump plan protests nationwide on Saturday, including a Washington rally headlined by Trump’s recently pardoned former national security adviser.

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn speaks to supporters of Trump who gathered outside the Supreme Court on Saturday

Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with the former Russian ambassador, gave his first public address since Trump pardoned him on November

A pro-Trump supporter dressed up as Uncle Sam is seen above standing on a ladder and gesturing during the ‘Stop the Steal’ protest rally in front of the Supreme Court on Saturday

The man dressed as Uncle Sam gives remarks to the assembled protesters in front of the Supreme Court building on Saturday

Supporters of the president wave flags, hold banners, and chant during a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Washington, DC, on Saturday

A Trump supporter holds a sign that depicts Trump as Rambo during a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Washington, DC, on Saturday

One rallygoer holds a sign denouncing the ‘traitorous deep state coup’ during a protest in front of the Supreme Court building on Saturday

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a lawsuit brought by the State of Texas against four other key battleground states over its voting procedures

Supporters of the president march in Washington, DC, to denounce the ‘stolen’ election in which President-elect Joe Biden was certified as the winner

A group of Trump supporters is seen above marching in front of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, on Saturday

Organizers Stop The Steal, which is linked to pro-Trump operative Roger Stone, and church groups urged supporters to turn out to ‘Jericho Marches’ and prayer rallies.

These are planned at Washington’s National Mall and in the capitals of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona, where Trump’s campaign has questioned vote counts.

More than 50 federal and state court rulings have upheld Biden’s victory over Trump.

The president on Saturday morning acknowledged his supporters and said he would be ‘seeing them!’

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states.

Trump has refused to concede defeat, alleging without evidence that he was denied victory by massive fraud.

The Washington rally will begin with marches around the US Capitol, the Supreme Court and Justice Department ‘with prayers for the walls of corruption and election fraud to fall down,’ according to StopTheSteal.com.

The plans reference the Biblical miracle of the battle of Jericho, in which the walls of the city crumbled after priests and soldiers marched around it.

Retired Army General Mike Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with the former Russian ambassador, is scheduled to speak from the high court steps, his first public address since Trump pardoned him on November .

Trump supporters wear hats that say ‘Stop the Steal’ during a demonstration in front of the Supreme Court on Saturday

A man holds a large religious portrait while others hold pro-Trump signs in front of the Supreme Court on Saturday

A woman holds a picture of Trump during a rally on Saturday in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, DC

A man blows a shofar, or ram’s horn, which is used in Jewish religious custom, during the demonstration in front of the Supreme Court on Saturday

A Trump supporter holds a plastic skeleton that appears to depict a Biden supporter during the rally in front of the Supreme Court on Saturday

Republican political donors and religious figures, including My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and radio host Eric Metaxas, are expected to attend.

An anti-Trump group called a rally near the White House on Saturday as well, raising the potential for a repeat of clashes that occurred on November 14.

The high court’s order was a stark repudiation of a legal claim that was widely regarded as dubious, yet embraced by the president, 19 Republican state attorneys general and 126 House Republicans.

Trump had insisted the court would find the ‘wisdom’ and ‘courage’ to adopt his baseless position that the election was the product of widespread fraud and should be overturned.

But the nation’s highest court emphatically disagreed.

Friday’s order marked the second this week that the court had rebuffed Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome and reject the voters’ choice, as expressed in an election regarded by both Republican and Democratic officials as free and fair.

The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Electoral College meets to formally elect Biden as the next president.

Trump had called the lawsuit filed by Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin ‘the big one’ that would end with the Supreme Court undoing Biden’s substantial Electoral College majority and allowing Trump to serve another four years in the White House.

In a brief order, the court said Texas does not have the legal right to sue those states because it ‘has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.’

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who have said previously the court does not have the authority to turn away lawsuits between states, said they would have heard Texas’ complaint.

But they would not have done as Texas wanted – setting aside those four states’ 62 electoral votes for Biden – pending resolution of the lawsuit.

Trump complained that ‘within a flash,’ the lawsuit was ‘thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!’

Three Trump appointees sit on the high court.

Several protesters are seen above during the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Washington, DC, on Saturday

Members of the far-right Proud Boys group is seen above during the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Washington, DC, on Saturday

A pro-Trump supporter denounces President-elect Joe Biden during a rally in Washington, DC, on Saturday

A supporter of President Trump is seen above during a rally in Washington, DC, on Saturday

The president’s supporters are demanding that the results of the recent presidential election be overturned

A pro-Trump supporter is seen above with a picture depicting President-elect Joe Biden as Stalin

In his push to get the most recent of his nominees, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed quickly, Trump said she would be needed for any post-election lawsuits.

Barrett appears to have participated in both cases this week. None of the Trump appointees noted a dissent in either case.

Trump, meanwhile, has lashed out at Attorney General Bill Barr, even retweeting a suggestion that he fire Barr by the end of the day, over revelations that the Justice Department kept investigations into Biden’s son secret leading up to the election.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department’s years-long investigation scrutinizing some of Hunter Biden’s Chinese business dealings and other transactions was publicly confirmed for the first .

‘Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden,’ Trump tweeted on Saturday morning from the White House.

‘Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on – Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!’ he continued.

Trump predicted that ‘IF Biden gets in, nothing will happen to Hunter or Joe. Barr will do nothing, and the new group of partisan killers coming in will quickly kill it all.’

He also retweeted conservative radio host Todd Starnes’ call for Barr to be fired immediately. Trump added the comment: ‘A big disappointment!’

Thousands of the president’s supporters march in front of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, on Saturday

Trump had insisted the court would find the ‘wisdom’ and ‘courage’ to adopt his baseless position that the election was the product of widespread fraud and should be overturned

Many protesters waved American flags, Trump banners, and other signs in support of gun rights during the rally on Saturday

Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings became a point of contention during the election, after the New York Post ran reports about revelations from a discarded laptop. Biden’s campaign attacked the articles as Russian disinformation and smears.

‘Not one single solitary thing was out of line,’ Joe Biden insisted of his son’s dealings in the second presidential debate. ‘My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China.’

Now, it has been revealed that the tax investigation into Hunter Biden was launched in 2018, the year before the elder Biden announced his candidacy for president.

Hunter Biden confirmed the existence of the investigation on Wednesday, saying he learned about it for the first the previous day.

‘I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,’ he said in a statement.

It isn’t clear which entities or business dealings might be tied up in the probe, though a person with knowledge of the matter said at least some of focus was on his past work in China.

Federal investigators served a round of subpoenas on Tuesday, including one for Hunter Biden, according to another person familiar with the investigation.

Investigators did not reach out until recently because of Justice Department practice against taking overt investigative actions in the run-up to an election, one of the people said.

Hunter Biden has a history of international affairs and business dealings in a number of countries.

Trump and his allies have accused him of profiting off his political connections, and have also leveled charges of corruption related to his work in Ukraine at the his father was vice president and leading the Obama administration’s dealings with the Eastern European nation.

Late Wednesday, Trump tweeted a quote from New York Post columnist Miranda Devine claiming, ‘10% of voters would have changed their vote if they knew about Hunter Biden.’

It all raises the prospect of even deeper dysfunction in a capital that is already struggling to address the nation’s most pressing crises, including a surging pandemic.

Republicans, particularly those eyeing presidential runs in 2024, are making clear they will press Biden on the issue.

‘Joe Biden needs to pledge today that he will cooperate with the federal investigation and answer any questions under oath,’ Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, said Thursday, ‘and that if he is sworn in as president, no federal investigator or attorney working on the Hunter Biden criminal case will be removed.’

Trump’s initial public response was surprisingly muted, just a pair of tweets about a Fox News segment on the story Wednesday night.

But privately, he demanded to know why the investigation was not revealed ahead of Election Day, accusing officials of deliberately stalling in order to help Biden´s chances, according to two Republicans familiar with the conversations but not authorized to discuss them publicly.

On Friday, Biden yelled ‘I’m proud of my son’ before walking away when a reporter asked if Hunter Biden ‘commit[ted] a crime’. The same journalist also asked if the father and son had spoken.