Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AR Rahman and many more wish Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday



Thalaiva Rajinikanth celebrates his 70th birthday today and his fans can’t keep calm. This year the actor’s birthday is really special as he is all set to announce his entry into active politics.





While his fans are going gaga about him, even celebrities and some prominent names in our nation have taken to their social media account to wish the superstar on his birthday. The Prime Minister of our country Mr Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday and had a very sweet wish for him. He said, “Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life.” Now that’s really a sweet wish for Thalaiva.

Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020









Suniel Shetty who got an opportunity to work with Rajnikanth this year in Darbar shared a lovely tweet for him on his official Twitter account. He called the superstar his biggest inspiration and had a heartfelt wish for the actor.

He has surely been the biggest inspiration for me and many others. Happiest Birthday to Rajini Sir! Extremely honoured to release our beloved Superstar @rajinikanth Sir’s 70th Birthday CDP.#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/KJZ3rAhOri

— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 11, 2020









Music maestro AR Rahman who rarely takes to his social media also took to his Twitter account to wish him. He said, “Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. Wishing you a great birthday and good health!# HBDSuperstarRajinikanth.”

The music composer has worked on the superstar’s several blockbuster films like Enthiran (Robot) and 2.0 to name a few.

Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans.

Wishing you a great birthday and good health!#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/SYWxRyOFqD

— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 11, 2020









Aditi Rao Hydari who has worked down South in many films took to her Instagram to wish the superstar with a special collage and a sweet wish.

Extremely honoured to release our beloved Superstar @rajinikanth sirs Birthday CDP
#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/DHES8uh2Cg

— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) December 11, 2020

Happy Rajnikanth Day to Happy Birthday !! Best time working with this legend #Rajnikanth #Sir #bestwishes pic.twitter.com/HT4k3N7uSb

— Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) December 12, 2020

Dulquer Salmaan sang praises about Rajini and called him an inspiration and personification of humility… which is rightly said by this young hunk. The actor’s sweet wish got everyone raving.

An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth's 70th birthday CDP#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Tzg4xlpBW8

— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 11, 2020









Kanchana and Laxmii director Raghav Lawrence and many others also took to their social media accounts to wish the actor. Sweet!