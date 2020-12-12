Polish ruling coalition junior partner votes to stay in government By

© . FILE PHOTO: EU leaders summit in Brussels
WARSAW () – The arch-conservative United Poland party decided on Saturday to remain in government the party’s leader, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, told a news conference, meaning the ruling coalition will keep its majority.
United Poland had called for Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to veto the European Union’s 2021-2027 budget and coronavirus recovery fund because of a clause linking access to cash with respect for the rule of law, saying it was a case of “veto or death”.
It reacted with fury when Morawiecki agreed a compromise during an EU leaders’ summit earlier this week.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.