Polish ruling coalition junior partner votes to stay in government By

Matilda Coleman
FILE PHOTO: EU leaders summit in Brussels

WARSAW () – The arch-conservative United Poland party decided on Saturday to remain in government the party’s leader, Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, told a news conference, meaning the ruling coalition will keep its majority.

United Poland had called for Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to veto the European Union’s 2021-2027 budget and coronavirus recovery fund because of a clause linking access to cash with respect for the rule of law, saying it was a case of “veto or death”.

It reacted with fury when Morawiecki agreed a compromise during an EU leaders’ summit earlier this week.

