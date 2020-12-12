Pepa From Salt N Pepa Sues Doctor For Botched BUTT!! (Graphic Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Sandy “Pepa” Denton from the female rap group Salt N Pepa is suing her doctor , after she claims that he “botched” her butt augmentation, has learned. Pepa was referred to the doctor in 2019 after she was involved in an Uber car wreck in 2018. The rapper says the biopolymer injections in her bottom shifted due to the accident and caused her pain.

