Pepa From Salt N Pepa Sues Doctor For Botched BUTT!! (Graphic Pics)

Sandy “Pepa” Denton from the female rap group Salt N Pepa is suing her doctor , after she claims that he “botched” her butt augmentation, has learned. Pepa was referred to the doctor in 2019 after she was involved in an Uber car wreck in 2018. The rapper says the biopolymer injections in her bottom shifted due to the accident and caused her pain.

According to Pepa, Dr. Sayah allegedly told her he could help her, but he did the opposite. The complaint obtained by TMZ says one procedure he performed made her buttocks hard and lumpy, which caused her issues when trying to perform on stage.

Pepa says that instead of removing the biopolymer material and butt implants, the doctor recommended smaller ones. However, she was not in favor of the idea because she did not want a smaller backside.

But what she got was a liposuction procedure that didn’t go well, and she had to undergo another surgery. The result of all the surgeries looked terrible.

Here’s a picture of the botched booty:

Here’s a videos showing her botched butt in motion: