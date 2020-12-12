Pailwaan actress Aakanksha Singh to star opposite Ajay Devgn in May Day

Ajay Devgn’s Mayday has been creating massive buzz for its interesting star cast which includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Angira Dhar. The film will be directed by Ajay Devgn himself and this is after four years that the actor goes behind the cameras (his last directorial was Shivaay – 2016).

Now we hear Aakanksha Singh has now joined the much talked about team of Mayday. The actress who has worked in television shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. And starred in a couple of South films, including the hit Kannada film Pailwaan starring Sudeep.



Aakanksha Singh will be seen essaying the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife in the film and the actress has joined the team yesterday for the shoot. Talking about being part of the film Aakanksha Singh shares, “It’s like a dream come true to be a part of such a big and much-awaited film. I am so excited to share the screen with Ajay sir and Amitabh sir and icing on the cake is Ajay sir is directing the film. It’s actually happening! It’s an important role and I am lucky that the first muhurat shot of the film had me in it.”.



The film shoot commenced yesterday and Ajay Devgn took to social media to share this special announcement. The actor shared, “Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022.” The film reunites Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn after a long time. They were earlier seen in films like Khakee and Hum Kisise Kum Nahin.