Orlando Pirates end 6-year trophy drought with thrilling MTN8 final win over Bloem Celtic

Orlando Pirates claimed their first major title in six years as the Soweto giants edged Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in a thrilling MTN8 final at the famous Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Phunya Sele Sele took the lead as early as four minutes into the match courtesy of a close finish from Siphelele Luthuli.

However, the Buccaneers fought back strongly and equalised on the half-hour-mark through former Bidvest Wits midfielder Deon Hotto.

But it was Bafana Bafana star Thembinkosi Lorch who grabbed the winner from the penalty spot to earn coach Josef Zinnbauer’s first title as the club’s mentor.

