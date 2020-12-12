OnePlus 9 working prototype leaks online

A working prototype of the OnePlus 9 has surfaced online, giving us more details about the upcoming smartphone.
According to the real-life leaked photo, the handset’s back features a camera bump that looks similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Note and S series devices. The handset features three sensors, including two 48-megapixel shooters and a 5-megapixel camera.
#OnePlus – #OnePlus9 – OnePlus 9 – front+back – [Working Prototype] https://t.co/m5pe5cDeIi pic.twitter.com/WIhnPJF6jv
— /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) December 11, 2020
On the front, it looks like the in-display camera is on the left side, but it isn’t easy to tell.
While blurry, you can see that the OnePlus 9 sports a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 120Hz refresh rate 6.58-inch (or 6.56-inch) display and Android 11 out of the box.
This is only a prototype of the upcoming device, so the design could change quite a bit before the OnePlus 9’s official launch. Additionally, it’s important to note that OnePlus typically offers various storage and RAM customizations for its handsets. The OnePlus 9 Pro will also likely offer better specs than the OnePlus 9 featured in the leaked image.
This leak came from Chinese social media platform Weibo and was posted to SlashLeaks.
Source: Slashleaks