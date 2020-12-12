NRL: Andrew Johns’ warning to NRL over speed of the game

Rugby league immortal Andrew Johns has weighed in on the NRL’s aim to increase flow and speed into the game, urging the competition to be careful not to lose “the real big man” of today’s game.

After a successful 2020 season, the NRL on Friday confirmed a number of new rules in order to make the game faster, more free-flowing and entertaining for fans.

The two-point field goal rule, which is by far the most controversial change, has been introduced alongside a new ‘six again’ rule, which will replace 10-metre infringement penalties in order to reduce stoppages in the game. The NRL also made changes to the scrum, ruck and trainers.

“These innovations will lead to less stoppages, more unpredictability and increased excitement for our fans,” ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys said of the new rules.

Clint Gutherson of the Eels talks to referee Ben Cummins (Getty)

The NRL this season implemented its first variation of the six again which allowed the referee to instantly wave six again when they saw a ruck infringement stopping teams from resetting their lines in a bid to speed up the game.

Now that fans are also going to see six again called for 10 metre infringements which will result in ever fewer stoppages, it’s hard to see the current game not continuing its rise in pace and flow.

Johns said the NRL needs to be careful it doesn’t get too quick to the point where fans could see the modern big man eradicated from the game.

“There was an increase with injuries this year, whether that was the game speeding up or whether it was from the break during COVID, we don’t really know,” Johns told Wide World of Sports.

“The game is that fast now and the players are that fit that we need to be careful we don’t make the game so quick which takes away the real big man of the game. We have to be careful there.”

Andrew Johns (Getty)

However, the Newcastle Knights legend admitted he is a fan of seeing the game increase its speed and flow, which reminds him of rugby league from the 1990s and 2000s era.

“People turn to watch entertaining and open footy,” he added.

“This year, the game felt like a throwback to the golden era of the mid-1990s and 2000s when the game was so open,” he added.

“Just see how it goes [the speed of the game].

“I think If you consult with the sports scientist at each club. They have a look at the stresses on the body and the workload.

“Looking at it from afar, it will make the game even more open, which gets the creative players more room to move but we need to be careful not to move the real big men out of the game.”

Billy Slater (Getty)

Similar to Johns, Melbourne Storm legend Billy Slater said he was also a fan of seeing the NRL “create a continual flow” to the game.

Slater said he expects the new variation of the six-again rule to create more fatigue which will make it even harder for teams to defend back-to-back sets.

“I don’t mind this (six-again for 10 metre infringements),” Slater said.

“Especially when a team is attacking the try line, it’s nearly a benefit for the defending team to give away a penalty for being offside.

“It gives that team a bit of rest and it also allows them to get their defensive line set and more structured. The other six again rules have worked really well in terms of an infringement in the play-the-ball and also markers not being square.

“This is just going to create a continual flow of rugby league and create fatigue in the game and that’s the hardest thing to do, to defend back-to-back sets.”