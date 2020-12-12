New partnership turns up the volume in crowded blockchain-backed music space By Cointelegraph

New partnership turns up the volume in crowded blockchain-backed music space
Today, a freshly-announced partnership between the music-focused blockchain protocol Utopia Genesis Foundation and digital securities issuance platform STOKR makes it clear that the two companies are looking to heat up competition in the increasingly crowded blockchain-backed music space.
In a press release from Utopia Genesis, the company laid out a series of ways that the collaboration would help artists tokenize and securitize their work, as well as allow listeners access to unique investment vehicles.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.