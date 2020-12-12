NBA to expand rosters, permanently adopt coach’s challenge

The NBA’s Competition Committee has unanimously recommended increasing the number of players who dress for games from 13 to 15 for the 2020-21 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Additionally, the committee has recommended officially and permanently adopting the coach’s challenge, Charania adds. An official coach’s challenge has been a long time coming, as it was eyed for the 2019-20 season and then implemented on a one-year trial basis.

The rules regarding coach’s challenges will remain unchanged for the time being. Two suggestions discussion by the Competition Committee included giving teams a second challenge if the first is successful, or allowing teams to get back their timeout after a successful challenge, per Charana.

The NBA’s Board of Governors (all 30 team owners, their representatives, and commissioner Adam Silver) are scheduled to meet on Dec. 17 to approve the changes.

With the season scheduled to begin on Dec. 22, approval of these changes would go into effect less than a week after the governors meet.