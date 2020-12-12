Monument Valley Developers Release ‘Alba: a Wildlife Adventure’ on Apple Arcade

Ustwo Games, the studio that created the popular “Monument Valley” and “Assemble With Care” games for iPhone and iPad, today released “Alba: a Wildlife Adventure” on Apple Arcade.

Set on a sunny island brimming with fauna, the casual adventure game invites players to explore the game world as protagonist Alba, who turns activist and founds a wildlife protection league after discovering and helping a stranded dolphin on the beach.

Join Alba as she visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island. She is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines, but when she sees an animal in danger, she realizes she needs to do something about it! This is truly a Mediterranean paradise if you ignore all the litter! From the idyllic beaches to the ancient castle overlooking the town a whole island is ready to be explored. With Ines and your grandfather – who is a total bird nerd – by your side, you can start the movement to save the island. Maybe even the world after that.

As Alba, players must speak to characters in the local town and convince them to volunteer for an organization that can save the island and its furry and feathered inhabitants.

Described as “a feel-good game about running around and doing good deeds,” the title invites players to experience a “Mediterranean Summer filled with friendship, family and nature.” It features handcrafted visuals throughout and a Spanish soundtrack by Lorena Alvarez.

“Alba: a Wildlife Adventure” is available on Steam for PC, and on ‌Apple Arcade‌ now for iOS, macOS, and tvOS. ‌Apple Arcade‌‌‌‌ is priced at $4.99 per month, and that price point allows the whole family to play games without ads or additional in-app purchases.