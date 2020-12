Mobile users may see their bill going up in 2021. While it’s not clear when the price cuts may happen, all three telecom companies have been requesting the sector regulator Trai (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) to announce floor prices. As amid intensifying market share battle, sector floor tariffs will be preferred by telcos. Speculation suggests that Vodafone-Idea may be the first to announce price hike, followed by Airtel and Reliance Jio. Here’s what speculation and reports hint at: