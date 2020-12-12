MicroStrategy completes $650 million bond sale to finance next Bitcoin purchase By Cointelegraph

By Matilda Coleman
MicroStrategy (MSTR), a leading business intelligence firm, announced Friday that it has raised $650 million worth of convertible bonds to finance more (BTC) purchases, underscoring CEO Michael Saylor’s conviction in the flagship digital asset.

The company confirmed Friday that it had sold $650 million worth of convertible senior notes at a rate of 0.750% due in 2025. The interest rate is payable semi-annually on June 15 and December 15 beginning in 2021.