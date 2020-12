New York Mets owner Steve Cohen wasn’t kidding when he said he wanted to turn the team into a playoff contender immediately.

The club has been linked to a number of free agents this offseason, and after lengthy negotiations, it appears one player has signed on for the 2021 campaign and beyond.

The Mets have reportedly signed All-Star catcher James McCann to a four-year deal worth more than $40 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.