MetaMask wants institutions to wade into DeFi with new enterprise version By Cointelegraph

MetaMask wants institutions to wade into DeFi with new enterprise version
wallet MetaMask is seeking to attract institutional investors into the decentralized finance sector with the soon-to-be-launched institutional-grade version.
The popular wallet, with more than 1 million monthly active users, introduced token swaps in October this year, and is now looking to expand even further. Developers ConsenSys identified that DeFi protocols are currently too inefficient for professional trading firms, and there is no “robust reporting for accounting, tax, and [profit and loss statement] purposes.”
