Megan Thee Stallion Reveals What Kind of Advice She Gets From Beyonce and Jay-Z

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker says Beyonce Knowles and her husband are different kinds of advisers, claiming the rapper usually gives ‘the more hot girl advice.’

Megan Thee Stallion turns to Beyonce and Jay-Z depending on what kind of advice she wants.

The “WAP” hitmaker has turned to the iconic music couple for advice on life in the spotlight multiple times, and has said that whilst Jay-Z likes to give “fun advice,” his wife Beyonce takes a more diplomatic approach.

She explained, “I would say JAY-Z gives the fun advice. Like say if I’m having a bad day, he’ll be like, ‘Megan, girl you need to be somewhere driving a boat. Turn up. Have a good time. Forget them people.’ He gives me the more hot girl advice.”

“Beyonce is just like, ‘Look queen, just rise above.’ She says it the nicer way, and Jay gives it to me the turnt up way.”

Megan still can’t believe she even gets to speak to the “Halo” hitmaker and her spouse as she was a fan of Beyonce’s former band, Destiny’s Child, when she was growing up.

She added during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“, “I remember the first time I ever saw Destiny’s Child in concert. It was at the Rodeo and it was just amazing. I remember being a little kid like, ‘Wow. I want to do this one day.’ ”

“Just being from Houston, you have to know what Beyonce just means to us. She’s like the standard, so being able to just speak to Beyonce now, I’m like, girl, pat on the back because this is great.”

The 25-year-old rapper got in touch with Beyonce earlier this year (20) when the pair collaborated for a charity remix of Megan’s song “Savage”, where proceeds went to support Bread of Life Houston’s COVID-19 relief efforts.