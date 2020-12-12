Meek Mill Launches $2M Scholarship Fund for Underprivileged Kids in Philadelphia

WENN

The ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ rapper has teamed up with Michael Rubin, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, to set up a $2 million scholarship fund in his hometown.

Rapper Meek Mill and business mogul Michael Rubin have teamed up to launch a $2 million (£1.5 million) scholarship fund for underprivileged youths in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” hitmaker has been working with Rubin, the co-owner of Meek’s hometown basketball team the Philadelphia 76ers, on criminal justice reform, and now they are joining forces to help students from cash-strapped families, ranging in age from pre-school to high school.

According to TMZ, the funds will benefit nearly 1,000 youngsters, and be handed out imminently so they can cover the costs of attending private schools in the city, or purchase the resources needed to continue with the 2020-2021 school year virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rubin was also the brains behind the star-studded All-In Challenge earlier this year, with celebrities like Madonna, Drake, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Evans, and Snoop Dogg offering up once-in-a-lifetime experiences to raise funds to feed families in need during the COVID crisis.

Meek Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, becomes one of the leading proponents of criminal justice reform in America after he was jailed on a widely panned probation technicality in 2017 related to a very old charge.

He won his freedom in 2018 thanks to the “Free Meek” movement led by prominent allies and friends like Jay-Z.

Earlier this year, Mill released a hard-hitting track called “Otherside of America” as protesters took to the streets to stand against police brutality in the wake of the killing of black man George Floyd by Minneapolis, Minnesota officers.