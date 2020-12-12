Mask argument leads to store worker assaulted in N.H., police say

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in Manchester are looking for two men accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after an argument about wearing a mask.

Police said the worker told a man on Nov. 30 that a face covering was required in order to be inside the store because of the coronavirus pandemic. The two got into an argument. The man said he’d be back and left.

The worker said a short later, the man returned with another man and that they ripped down a plexi-glass barrier, jumped over the counter, and began punching him before ripping off his shirt.

Police said numerous items were knocked off the counter and the credit card reader was broken.

Manchester Police need the public’s help to identify two people who assaulted a store clerk and damaged property.On… Posted by Manchester NH Police on Friday, December 11, 2020