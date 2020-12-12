Man, , charged with murder after man out walking dog dies

A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly fatally stabbed a man out walking his dog in Newcastle yesterday evening.

The accused allegedly attempted an armed robbery on a service station on Sandgate Road, Shortland.

Police say the -year-old entered the store armed with a knife and threatened an employee, before running off.

He headed to another service station on the same road, where he became involved in an argument with a 54-year-old man who was out walking his dog.

Witnesses have told police the argument became physical and the older man was stabbed in the abdomen.

The accused ran off, but police tracked him down to a home on Sandgate Road.

The -year-old refused to speak with officers who turned up at the property and was Tasered and arrested.

He was taken to Newcastle Police Station, where he has now been charged with murder.

He has been refused police bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court later today.