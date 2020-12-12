Lisa Vanderpump Is “Devastated” After Her Dog Giggy Passed Away

Fans of Lisa know that she’s an avid animal lover. Not only does she have several dogs, but she also has a number of turtles, swans and two miniature ponies.

In May 2017, the star and her husband opened up the Vanderpump Dogs rescue center in Los Angeles, Calif. The couple also co-founded the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which helps to rescue and provide medical treatment for abandoned dogs.

In an interview with E! News, she explained why it was so important for her and Ken to create the organization.

“Ken and I have been fighting for the kind of more humane treatment of dogs worldwide,” she said at the time. “One of the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle was really to open a rescue center but we wanted to open a rescue center that wasn’t, like, depressing and I know it’s like nothing else you’ve ever seen.”