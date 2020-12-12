Lions rookie CB Jeff Okudah to undergo season-ending groin surgery

Jeff Okudah’s rookie campaign with the Detroit Lions has come to an end.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Okudah will undergo season-ending groin surgery on Tuesday. The cornerback has been dealing with a nagging groin strain since his days at Ohio State and Birkett reports that it has only gotten worse at the NFL level.

Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft, has started just six of games this season and has missed the last two weeks with a shoulder injury. The 21-year-old opted for surgery before the end of the 2020 campaign in an effort to have a full offseason to prepare for the 2021 season, Birkett says.

Okudah’s numbers this season aren’t impressive. He has recorded 41 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss and one interception during his rookie campaign while allowing 41 completions on 53 targets and two touchdowns.

The Lions, who are 5-7, still have a shot at making the playoffs. However, it’s unlikely.

During the offseason, Detroit will search for a new head coach and general manager after firing Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn in recent weeks.