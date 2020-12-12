LeBron on being named Time’s Athlete of the Year: ‘Honored’

LeBron James took to his various social media channels this week to react to being named Time’s Athlete of the Year.

The iconic magazine announced James as its Athlete of the Year on Thursday, citing his work on the More Than A Vote initiative as one of the reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers superstar deserved such an honor.

“After nearly two decades in the NBA, James has fully embraced that his talent on the court is a means to achieving something greater off it,” Time wrote. “And this year, more than in any before it, he showed why he is unrivaled in both.”

James, perhaps the most socially and politically active athlete of this or any other era, spearheaded the launch of More Than A Vote, which was formed by the Lakers superstar and several other high-profile Black athletes, earlier this year.

Suffice to say, James was honored by being named Time’s Athlete of the Year for his efforts.