LaMelo Ball shows off flashy passing, iffy shooting in Hornets’ preseason debut

There was a lot for Hornets fans to like about LaMelo Ball’s NBA preseason debut against the Raptors on Saturday. There’s also a lot of room for improvement for the 19-year-old rookie.

Ball, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out four assists in 16 minutes in Charlotte’s 111-100 loss, including three flashy highlight-reel passes.

After entering the game as a reserve in the first quarter, he showed off his vision and precision on his first assist with a full-court pass to Bismack Biyombo for the fast-break layup.

He showed flair on his third and fourth assists, both on behind-the-back passes in the third quarter. One came on the break, the other in the halfcourt. Hornets fans loved both of them.

What Hornets fans didn’t love: Ball went 0 for 5 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range), scored zero points and had four turnovers. That’s the main concern surrounding Ball; he shot 37.5 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3 with Illawara in Australia’s NBL last season. Those numbers will obviously need to improve for Ball to become an elite point guard; until then, Hornets fans will have to be satisfied with highlights over wins.