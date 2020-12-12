Kylie Jenner’s $36.5M Bel Air Mansion Covered in Christmas Lights – $10K/ Month Electricity!

Kylie Jenner’s $36.5 Million Bel Air mansion has been covered in Christmas lights this week, has learned. And the reported electricity costs of lighting the house up is $10,000 per month.

Reality television star and cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, who claims to be the world’s youngest billionaire, cut a very large check for a 15,000-square-foot showplace on North Mapleton Drive in April.

Kylie emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the real estate scene. The 22-year-old owns multiple homes in gated Hidden Hills as well as a Beverly Hills mansion she bought two years ago with partner Travis Scott. Last year, Jenner became the latest in her family to bag some land in La Quinta after she bought a lot at the Madison Club from Ron Burkle.

Her compound sits on about an acre with a guest house, a basketball court and some 5,000 square feet of covered patio space. Beyond the minimalist-vibe exterior are designer-done interiors, multiple lounges, bars and game rooms. Including two guest apartments, there are seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.