Kylie Jenner’s $36.5M Bel Air Mansion Covered in Christmas Lights – $10K/ Month Electricity!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Kylie Jenner’s $36.5 Million Bel Air mansion has been covered in Christmas lights this week, has learned. And the reported electricity costs of lighting the house up is $10,000 per month.

