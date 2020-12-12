Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘Live Separate Lives’ Following Tumultous Summer

Instagram

Despite that, an insider claims that the ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star and the ‘Jesus Is King’ artist, who shares four children together, are still very much together.

–

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seemingly still working on their relationship. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and the “Famous” rapper “very much live separate lives” currently, according to a source. Despite that, the source claims that the spouses are still together.

Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his,” the source tells PEOPLE of the 40-year-old SKIMS founder. “Their lives don’t overlap much.”

The insider reveals that “Kim seems happy” as she is “very focused on wor and causes.” The mom of four, who is currently studying to become a lawyer, allegedly “strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform.” Of her justice reform advocacy, the informant says that “this is her passion” and that “her family is very proud of her.”

Kanye, on the other hand, is opting to stay low profile after failing in the 2020 presidential election. The rapper, who is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, made headlines in the recent months for his attempt to be president of the United States and controversial remarks about his family and marriage.

The whole thing caused a crisis in their marriage with reports claiming that they were on the edge of divorce. The couple, however, proved the speculations wrong as the 43-year-old hip-hop star flew home to Los Angeles in August to spend some time with his wife and their four children, daughters North (7) and Chicago (2) as well as sons Saint (4) and 14-month-old Psalm.

A source claimed at the time, “He is still busy working on his music and presidential campaign, but really missed the kids and flew to see them. They are all spending the weekend at their Hidden Hills house and catching up as a family.”

Kim also showed that she’s still pretty much in love with Kanye as she celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kanye’s 2010 album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” in November with an Instagram post, in which she shared a rare story about Kanye’s hit song “Lost in the World”.

“Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ album. For those that don’t know the story behind ‘Lost In The World’…Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday,” she wrote in the caption alongside a slew of pictures of Kanye’s birthday card.