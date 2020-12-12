Keyontae Johnson collapses on court, taken to hospital

A scary scene unfolded on Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center when Florida Gators star Keyontae Johnson unexpectedly collapsed on the court.
The junior forward was stretchered off the court and taken to a local hospital, and players on both sides were rattled by the incident, crying and hugging each other during a timeout, according to ESPN’s Myron Medcalf.
Before collapsing, Johnson had just finished an alley-oop after a pass from Tyree Appleby. He was celebrating with teammates and walking off the court before hitting the floor.
Johnson is coming off a breakout season, as he averaged 14 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season en route to a First-Team All-SEC selection. The 21-year-old, who is considered an NBA prospect, is averaging 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season.
