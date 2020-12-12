Kevin Sumlin’s job in ‘jeopardy’ after blowout loss?

Feldman adds that Sumlin was going to be asked to make changes to his coaching staff heading into the week, but that probably won’t save his job at this point in the year. If Sumlin is fired, Feldman says his buyout price is over $7 million.

With Sumlin as head coach, the Wildcats are a disappointing 9-20. This season, the team is scoring just 17.4 points per game while giving up nearly 40 points per contest to opponents.

The 56-year-old had successful coaching careers with the Houston Cougars, going 35-17 overall and 24-8 in conference action from 2008-11, and the Texas A,amp;M Aggies, going 51-26 from 2012-17.

Prior to the hiring of Sumlin, Arizona went 43-35 under Rich Rodriguez from 2012-17. He was fired by the program after his former administrative assistant filed a claim alleging he sexually harassed her.