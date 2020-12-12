Kevin Sumlin will be fired by Arizona

The Kevin Sumlin era in Arizona is coming to a close.

According to multiple reports, the Wildcats plan to fire Sumlin after the team’s winless season. Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reported that Sumlin’s dismissal is imminent, and Wildcat Authority’s Jason Scheer confirmed the firing.

Rumors of Sumlin’s job status grew quickly during the week. The Wildcats lost all six of their games this season, and have lost 12 in a row dating back to 2019. The final straw was Friday night’s 70-7 drubbing at the hands of in-state rival Arizona State.

Sumlin’s buyout will cost Arizona roughly $7.5 million. They clearly felt it was a price worth paying in light of the team’s dreadful season.