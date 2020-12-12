John Wall: Preseason debut with Rockets was ‘surreal moment’

John Wall took the court for the first time in nearly two years on Friday as he suited up for the Houston Rockets.

The All-Star guard posted 13 points, assists, five rebounds and two steals in his first game action since 2018, helping lift the Rockets to a 125-104 win over the Chicago Bulls. Following the game, Wall admitted that it felt great to return to the court after months of recovering from an Achilles injury.

“I just knew I was back,” Wall said, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “I know how much hard work I’ve been through the last two years. It was a surreal moment for me even though it was preseason.”

Wall, who spent seasons with the Washington Wizards, was traded to the Rockets earlier this month in a blockbuster deal that sent Russell Westbrook to D.C. In joining Houston, Wall has been reunited with DeMarcus Cousins, who also made his Rockets’ debut on Friday.

Much like Wall, Cousins also missed the 2019-20 campaign due to injury — a torn ACL. The duo played together at Kentucky in 2009-10, and Cousins admitted that it felt great to play with his “brother” again.

“Man, cool feeling,” Cousins said. “I kind of had flashbacks to being back in college where I would get caught up kind of watching the show of John.

“I had a few moments tonight just trying to wait and see what he had up his sleeve next to do. It’s a really cool feeling. I’m glad I’m able to share the floor with a guy I consider my brother.”

Cousins and Wall will have another opportunity to compete on Sunday when they take on the Bulls again. The Rockets are set to open the regular season on Dec. 23 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.