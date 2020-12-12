Jared Porter ‘working on deal’ to be next Mets GM

Porter has worked for the Arizona Diamondbacks as a senior vice president and assistant general manager since 2016 after spending a little over one year with the Chicago Cubs as the team’s Director of Professional Scouting/Special Assistant, a run that included their 2016 World Series championship.

Prior to that, Porter worked for the Boston Red Sox from 2004-15 and was named the club’s Director of Professional Scouting in 2012. He was with the Red Sox for three World Series titles (2004, 2007, 2013).

If he joins the Mets, Porter will be tasked with getting New York back to the World Series for the first time since 2015. It will be no easy task, but the club already is making improvements, which can be seen in the signings of James McCann and Trevor May.

The Mets cleaned house last month by firing general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, special assistant Omar Minaya, vice president and assistant general manager for scouting & player development Allard Baird, assistant general manager for systematic development Adam Guttridge and executive director of player development Jared Banner.