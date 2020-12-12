Jamal Adams seems to have changed how he feels about Jets

Jamal Adams is set to face the New York Jets for the first time since he forced a trade, but he’s not saying anything negative about the organization.

Adams, now with the Seattle Seahawks, had nothing but nice things to say about the Jets despite a messy exit prior to the season.

“I’m just happy to be here. I’m not really focused on the past,” Adams said, via Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest. “It did go down the way it went down, but I have nothing but love for the Jets organization.”

That’s a far cry from what Adams was saying on the way out the door. The safety publicly torched his bosses and did everything he could to force his way out of the team, blaming his contract situation and alleged broken promises for his behavior.

Ultimately, Adams would likely say his problems were always with those running the Jets, not the organization itself. That’s backed up by his farewell message. Still, this represents quite the change in tone after only a few months.