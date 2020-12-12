iRobot’s Roomba s9 and s9+ robot vacuums are $200 off

Following the company’s discount on its i3 series of vacuums ($100 off) and higher-end i7 devices ($200 off), the iRobot’s top-of-the-line s9 and s9+ Roombas are now on sale for $200 off their regular price.
While the s9 and s9+ are technically the same Roomba, the ‘plus’ version includes a docking station that allows it to automatically dump debris into a bin.
I’d say that the benefits the s9 offers over the i7 are pretty minimal, but the former vacuum is better at navigating my home and according to iRobot, features “40x the suction power” when compared to the Roomba 600.
iRobot says that the sale on the s9 and the s9+ ends on December 26th 2020.
Roomba s9: $949 (regularly $1,149, save $200)
Roomba s9+: $1,199 (regularly $1,399, save $200)