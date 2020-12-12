Ireland-based Immedis, whose software is used to process payroll in 150+ countries, raises $50M from Lead Edge Capital and is now valued at more than $575M (Sarah Harford/Silicon Republic)

Sarah Harford / Silicon Republic:
Ireland-based Immedis, whose software is used to process payroll in 150+ countries, raises $50M from Lead Edge Capital and is now valued at more than $575M — Irish tech company Immedis has secured $50m in investment from Lead Edge Capital, a growth-stage investment fund based in New York and California.
