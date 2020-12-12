Maureen Farrell / Wall Street Journal:
Internal memo: Roblox, citing soaring market debuts of Airbnb and DoorDash, says it is too difficult to price its shares and will delay its IPO until next year — Videogame company, citing Airbnb and DoorDash market debuts, says it is too difficult to price its shares
Internal memo: Roblox, citing soaring market debuts of Airbnb and DoorDash, says it is too difficult to price its shares and will delay its IPO until next year (Maureen Farrell/Wall Street Journal)
Maureen Farrell / Wall Street Journal: