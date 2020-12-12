Institutions are bullish on Bitcoin, but is retail? By Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph Consulting: Institutions are bullish on Bitcoin, but is retail?
The latest findings from Santiment, published in Cointelegraph Consulting’s biweekly newsletter, indicate that the combined balance of wallets holding small amounts of (BTC) continues to decline. This shows a downward trend in retail holders, which is in sharp contrast to the aggressive accumulation strategies of large holders.
Social media metrics reinforce what is being seen on-chain. The average mood toward Bitcoin has been declining consistently during the past two weeks, pointing to growing crowd weariness regarding the top coin’s near-term potential.
