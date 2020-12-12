Images of prototype OnePlus 9 show off design, cameras and specs

Over the last few weeks, several OnePlus 9 leaks have cropped up, but a new series of photos confirm the phone’s design and some specs.
Images shared with PhoneArena show off a prototype OnePlus 9 from nearly every angle. It’s clear the phone continues the design trends OnePlus adopted with the 8 and 8T devices, such as the curved glass back panel, in-display selfie camera and more.
Interestingly, the OnePlus 9 adjusts the rear camera module slightly with what looks like a raised bump and two large lenses on that bump. The system seems very similar to what Apple’s done with recent iPhone models.
OnePlus also appears to have stuck with the flat display on the OnePlus 9 — a good thing in my opinion, although some prefer screens with curved edges. The specs show the OLED panel is FHD+ with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Plus, the screen still has HDR support and offers a 120Hz refresh rate.
The bottom of the OnePlus 9 sports, from left to right, the SIM tray, USB-C charging port and speakers. PhoneArena notes the SIM tray sports a rubber seal, hinting at water resistance, but claims an official IP rating isn’t likely.
Finally, the OnePlus 9 keeps the typical OnePlus button layout with the volume rocker on the left and the power button and alert slider on the right.
As for specs, PhoneArena’s pictures confirm the OnePlus 9 sports a Snapdragon 888 processor, 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Granted, this is a pre-production unit, but it’s unlikely these internals will change before launch. 9to5Google says these specs are likely the base option for the phone and it will run Android 11 out of the box.
PhoneArena wasn’t able to determine the battery size or the camera specs, noting the specs listed in the photos seem to be modified by pre-installed software.
Those interested can see all the photos here.
Source: PhoneArena Via: 9to5Google